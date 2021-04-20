Lakeland PBS

Walz Asks for Law Enforcement Help From Other States Ahead of Chauvin Verdict

Lakeland News — Apr. 19 2021

Gov. Walz has requested assistance from Ohio and Nebraska in advance of the Chauvin trial verdict.

State troopers from those states will report to the Minnesota State Patrol and will be assigned to security missions at key state facilities which will allow Minnesota troopers and officers to support Operation Safety Net in the Twin Cities metro area. The Governor today stressed the need for peace once there is a verdict in the trial.

The Minnesota Senate passed $9 million in emergency funding today to help pay for the Highway Patrol officers coming from other states and other extra expenses for public safety.

