Walz Asking For Federal Aid to Help Rebuild After Unrest

Lakeland News — Jul. 2 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is asking the federal government to help rebuild communities that sustained damage during the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Walz says the unrest resulted in the destruction of critical public infrastructure. Nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were affected by vandalism, fire, or theft.

Walz says current damage estimates exceed $500 million and that federal assistance would reimburse local governments for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and damage to public buildings and equipment. He’s asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state.

