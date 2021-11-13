Walz Appoints 1st Native American Judge to MN Court of Appeals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz appointed Sarah Wheelock to the Minnesota Court of Appeals today. Wheelock will be the first Native American judge to sit on the Court of Appeals.

Wheelock will fill the vacancy occurring upon the retirement of the Honorable Carol A. Hooten. Walz said in a statement that Wheelock is well prepared to join the Court of Appeals based on her experience as legal counsel for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux community and tribes across the nation.

Walz says Wheelock has repeatedly shown that she is a dedicated public servant committed to advancing the common good.

