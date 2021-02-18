Lakeland PBS

Walz Announces Plan to Return Middle and High Schoolers to In-Person Learning

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2021

Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans to let middle and high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning as early as Monday.

The Governor is citing progress on coronavirus vaccinations and declining cases. Lower grades at many Minnesota elementary schools are already open, and now, all middle and high school students can return for hybrid or in-person learning starting Monday if their schools are ready and follow required safety protocols.

Walz says he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8, less than three weeks away. Key decisions on implementation will be up to local districts.

