Walz Announces Plan for Direct Checks to Minnesotans from Budget Surplus

Minnesotans could receive help through the use of $4 billion from the state’s surplus.

Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman recently announced a plan that will allow Minnesotans to receive direct checks by using half of the remaining surplus. The other half is expected to go to expenses like education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.

The check amounts would vary based on tax filing status and yearly income. Couples that make a joint earning of up to $273,470 are expected to get $2,000, while single tax filers that make up to $164,000 will receive a check of $1,000.

“This is the right thing to do for Minnesotans as we see household costs rise,” said Walz in a press release. “Minnesota has a strong economy and historic surplus, and this is one big way we can help Minnesotans at the pump, grocery store, and with rent. Senate Republicans should not sit on billions of dollars while Minnesotans struggle to afford the things they need.”

More than 2.7 million households would receive a check under Walz’s proposal. The plan is an extension of a previous proposal from the Governor and Lt. Governor’s supplemental budget in January.

