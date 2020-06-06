Lakeland PBS

Walz Announces Phase III of Stay Safe MN Reopening Plan

Nathan Green — Jun. 6 2020

Governor Tim Walz announced Phase III of the Stay Safe MN plan today, which includes a gradual turn of the dial to allow cautious and safe reopening of businesses beginning June 10th.

Among the changes, restaurants can begin offering indoor dining with up to 50% capacity, and personal services such as salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops, may increase occupancy to 50% while requiring reservations. Indoor social gatherings can take place with 10 people or less, and outdoor social gatherings can take place with 25 people or less.

Gyms, personal fitness centers, yoga studios, and martial arts studios may now open at 25% capacity, and indoor entertainment venues such as theaters along with recreational indoor entertainment venues such as bowling alleys, arcades, and museums can also open at 25% capacity. Outdoor entertainment venues like sporting events, concerts, and theaters can open at 25% capacity, and places of worship can increase occupancy rates to 50%.

