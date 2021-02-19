Walz Announces Launch of MN COVID-19 Vaccine Connector

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota has rolled out a new online tool to help people learn when and where they can get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector as part of the state’s strategy for getting people vaccinated as supplies slowly become available. Health officials say the new connector will allow the state to alert other residents when they become eligible and notify them of vaccination opportunities.

Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and school staff, child care workers, and people age 65 and older.

