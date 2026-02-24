Walz Announces Gun Violence Prevention Package With 15 Separate Proposals

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a comprehensive gun violence package today that includes more than a dozen new gun proposals.

The announcement of the legislative package comes after the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in August, where two children and the perpetrator died and 30 people were injured. He was joined by legislators, community advocates, and survivors of gun violence during Tuesday’s event.

“In the past year we have seen gun violence inflict immense heartbreak and loss in Minnesota,” Walz stated. “It’s time for us to come together to take real, actionable steps toward common sense gun laws. We are ready to make significant progress, and I look forward to working across the aisle to pass the gun violence prevention legislation that Minnesotans deserve.”

Some of the proposals include:

banning military assault rifles and high-capacity magazines,

re-passing the binary trigger ban,

banning firearms without serial numbers,

requiring reporting of lost or stolen firearms,

and implementing a firearm and ammunition tax.

A list of all 15 proposals from the Governor’s office can be found here.

Walz called for bipartisan action to pass the measures. A portion of the package, which included bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, failed on party line votes Tuesday afternoon.