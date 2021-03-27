Lakeland PBS

Walz Announces Final Expansion in Vaccine Eligibility

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2021

Gov. Tim Walz has announced a final expansion in vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older. The expansion, starting Tuesday, comes before an anticipated increase in the state’s weekly allotment that will amount to around 424,000 doses delivered to Minnesota in early April.

The Governor acknowledged that securing an appointment will be difficult before supplies increase. He’s urging providers to prioritize older Minnesotans, frontline workers, and those with underlying health conditions.

Minnesota has vaccinated 80% of its people that are 65 and older, as well as at least two in every three educations, school staff, and child care workers.

