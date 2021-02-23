Lakeland PBS

Walz Announces Campaign To Help Families Struggling To Afford Food

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 23 2021

Governor Walz has announced a new outreach campaign for Minnesotans struggling to afford nutritious food for themselves and their families during the pandemic. The campaign will connect families with personalized assistance about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Throughout this pandemic more Minnesotans than ever before have experienced food insecurity,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I know firsthand how SNAP benefits can be a tremendous help to people – growing up, my family relied on SNAP to make sure there was food on the table. But I also know the process can be hard to navigate. Thanks to our Department of Human Services and the General Mills team, getting help with groceries will be easier than ever before for Minnesotans.”

The campaign is a partnership between the state and General Mills and will focus on families with children who have experienced food insecurity over the last year. SNAP offers monthly food benefits which can be based on a household’s income, expenses and number of people.

 

