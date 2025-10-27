Oct 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Walz Announces $4 Million in Emergency Funding for MN Food Shelves

lakes area food shelf stocking thumbnail

Lakeland News File

As the federal government shutdown continues into day 27, state officials are bracing for the loss of funding for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on November 1. Today, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited the Open Door Pantry in Eagan to announce $4 million in emergency state funding to support food shelves across the state.

Walz says the money is meant to be a bridge for the federal loss of funding but that it will not make up for or backfill everything. Each food shelf and tribal nation will receive a base amount of $5,000, with additional funding available based on need.

According to state numbers, more than 440,000 Minnesotans use SNAP.

