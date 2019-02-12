Walz Administration To Continue Court Appeal Of Line 3 Pipeline

Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the state’s Department of Commerce will file a motion to reconsider the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approval of Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 pipeline.

In December, under the Dayton administration, the Department of Commerce filed an appeal challenging the PUC’s approval of the controversial $2.6 billion oil pipeline that would be built across northern Minnesota. Last month, the Walz administration said it would review the appeal.

The Commerce Department, an arm of the governor’s administration, represents the public interest before the Public Utilities Commission, which is an independent agency. Members of the PUC are appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms.

In a statement, Enbridge called Walz’s decision “unfortunate,” saying the PUC’s approval came after a “thorough” review that took four years.