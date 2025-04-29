Walmart Planning to Remodel Park Rapids, Little Falls Stores

Walmart plans to remodel more than 650 stores across the United State in an effort to modernize them. Those plans include 22 stores across Minnesota this year, including two in the immediate Lakeland News viewing area.

Stores in Park Rapids and Little Falls are among those that will be updated with what the company terms big, bold signage and new displays to better showcase merchandise.

Walmart says the updates will also include more selection, with expanded departments and new items; expanding online pickup and delivery to fulfill the rising number of online customer orders, and rethinking its pharmacies with wider aisles, new private screening rooms, and privacy checkout areas.

The company did not say when it expects the remodeling to begin.