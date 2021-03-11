Walleye Limit Bill Reaches MN Senate Floor
Sen. Carrie Ruud (R), District 10, proposed a bill to reduce the daily limit of walleye from six to four. Now that the bill has passed phase one, it now moves to the Senate floor for a vote.
After Ruud first brought up the bill in 2020, it has been revised using feedback from anglers and the DNR.
There has been a major increase in fishing licenses this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has strained both the walleye population and anglers.
