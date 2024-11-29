Walker’s Festival of Lights Celebration to Kick off on Black Friday

On Black Friday, the city of Walker will kick off its Festival of Lights celebration. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to enjoy a full slate of activities on November 29th and 30th.

The community tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Friday on the Village Square patio. There will be a festive photo hunt this weekend, and Santa and his reindeer will also make an appearance.

“I know it’s going to be a little chilly, but that just makes it even more special because then you’ll definitely want to gather around that fire that we have there and reminisce with your family and take those great photo opportunities that you have,” said Michael Talbot, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President.

In addition, the Leech Lake Chamber will be handing out a Top Decorator prize to the business with the most holiday spirit.