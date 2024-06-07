Walker Woman Shows Off Her Skills in ‘The Great American Baking Show’

A woman from Walker recently got a chance to appear as a contestant on “The Great American Baking Show.”

Nicole Aufderhar is a leather artisan who sells handbound journals and other leather goods at fairs across the country. Her experience as an amateur baker comes with her winning over 20 ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair.

A watch party was held for Aufderhar at Walker Green Scene last week, where she had samples of her baked goods for everyone to try.

“When I got the call that I was going to be on the show, I was in genuine shock,” said Aufderhar. “It’s one of those things that you never expect to happen, and then it does. And on top of it, you can’t tell anybody. So I’m sitting there with this amazing secret that I can’t share, and it’s just been bottled up in me for like a year now. But it’s – you can’t describe the feeling when you find out that your cast. I mean, it is a once in a lifetime thing.”

After the competition, and seeing the Walker community come out to support her, she reflected on what’s next.

“The whole idea behind this show is that it’s a bunch of amateurs. None of us have done it professionally,” Aufderhar explained. “We just are really passionate about baking and doing that and sharing that with those that we love. So I honestly haven’t really thought, you know, I still just want to keep on baking. I love it. And now there’s just more people that are aware of what I do. And so I get to share my bakes with more people. And I love recipe writing, you know. The cookbook is the big dream, but right now I’m just going to keep on doing what I love because that’s why I do it.”

The full season of “The Great American Baking Show” featuring Aufderhar can be watched on the Roku Channel.