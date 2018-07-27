Lakeland PBS
Walker Shops Hit The Sidewalk For “Crazy Days”

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 26 2018
We didn’t really see a lot of sunshine today, but the gloomy weather didn’t stop the city of Walker from having some fun outside with their Crazy Days event.

Walker host Crazy Days once a month during the summer time. It’s the chance for the many retailers in the area to come out to the sidewalk, share some deals and interact with the crowd. Walker recently moved their July date for Crazy Days to coincide with the Moondance Music Festival as a way to take advantage of the extra foot traffic.

Deb Winn, sales clerk at Lundrigans Clothing, says, “The day is absolutely incredible, and when I got up today to come to work I knew that it would be, simply because when the lakes are all rough and whatever, people come to town to shop and we have a lot of tourists. This is a very high tourist season right now so, and we’re happy to have them! It’s fun! It’s a great atmosphere and we love the retail world here.”

Walker’s last Crazy Days of the summer will be held two weeks from now on August 9th.

