Walker Public Library Look at Next Steps for New Building

Work toward building a new library in Walker gaining traction in the new year.

The Friends of the Walker Public Library are currently helping to raise funds for this new building. And with a goal of $2.5 million, they’ve already seen over half of this goal reached.

All of the funds raised will go toward the new building, greatly expanding the size of the current space, which is under the American National Bank in Walker. The group is planning on meeting with the Walker City Council to discuss the next steps. These steps include possibly opening the contract for bids, which will take about four to eight weeks.

The new building will be located along Tower Road. Donations are still being accepted at the Friends of the Walker Public Library’s website.

