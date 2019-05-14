Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walker Officially Designated As A Bronze Level Bike Friendly Community

May. 14 2019

The community of Walker has spent more than a decade working on their bike trail system. Their hard work has paid off as the city announced today that the area has officially been designated as a bronze level bike friendly community by the League Of American Bicyclists.

To get designated as bike friendly, a city has to meet a wide variety of criteria including engineering of their trail systems, bike education, bike encouragement and safety enforcement.

“We feel that Walker deserved the recognition just because of our placement here in the state, says Cindy Wannarka, the Leech Lake Area Of Commerce Director. She continues, “We have a unique downtown that offers bike friendly businesses. We had ten businesses that actually applied to become being recognized and being bike friendly, and eight of them did receive a recognition and one of them, actually, a gold, so that’s a huge accomplishment.”

The city of Walker started the application process to become bike friendly two years ago. Officials in Walker say they host more than 200 miles of bike trails.

Jed Shaw, the mayor of Walker, says, “We actually sit on some of the oldest rails to trails system in the state, which I don’t know if you guys what that is, but it’s when you convert the old railroad beds into the trail system so we’ve got, I believe, the oldest one in the state. So we’ve had local volunteers pushing to convert these trails into – or to convert those types of things into trails for years.”

Now that they’re officially bike friendly, the people of Walker are looking forward to a summer filled with trails, wheels and tourists.

“It’s a beautiful ride next to the lakes and we’ve got a great downtown for people to enjoy, and the trails are second to none,” says Shaw.

Walker hopes to move their bronze rating up to silver or gold in the years to come.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground: Biking Brainerd

Common Ground: Leech Lake Art League

Brainerd BMX Racer Headed To World Championships In Belgium

Portage Brewing Hopes To Re-Open In Early Fall

What do you think?

Latest Story

Brainerd Hockey’s Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Hockey's Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Softball Falls In Game 1, Gets Big Win In Game 2 Against Sartell-St. Stephen

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Girls Golf Hosts Invitational At Madden's

Posted on May. 16 2019

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Lacrosse Takes Win Over Proctor/Hermantown

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brittany Gomez Named BSU Softball Interim Head Coach

Posted on May. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.