Lakeland PBS
Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 12 2018
The Sanford Center, Pepper Entertainment and VenuWorks announced this morning country duo, Walker McGuire, will be opening for Lee Brice who will be performing at the Sanford Center Arena in Bemidji on Thursday, February 8th.

Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire may not look like family or share a last name, but you wouldn’t know it by hearing them sing. The duo takes an opposites attract approach to their music by fusing electrifying “brotherly” harmonies with a fresh new take on modern country.

Lee Brice found early success as a writer for artists like Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw. His debut album was released in 2009, featuring the single “Love Like Crazy” which set a record as the longest-charting song in history on the “Hot Country Songs” chart.

Tickets are on sale now at the Sanford Center. They start at $25.

Shirelle Moore
