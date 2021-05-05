Walker Man Charged, Accused of Driving SUV Over His Niece

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 28-year-old Walker man accused of driving his SUV over his one-year-old niece is now charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to court documents, Anthony J. Goose was driving without a license and had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.123 when he backed his SUV over the girl. Goose is being held in the Cass County Jail.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the incident on Sunday afternoon on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township southeast of Walker. The criminal complaint in the case says Goose rolled over the girl with his left rear tire and then struck garbage at the end of the driveway.

Witnesses reported Goose initially fled the scene but he later returned and admitted and sheriff’s deputies that he had been drinking peppermint schnapps.

