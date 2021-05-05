Lakeland PBS

Walker Man Charged, Accused of Driving SUV Over His Niece

Lakeland News — May. 4 2021

Anthony Goose

A 28-year-old Walker man accused of driving his SUV over his one-year-old niece is now charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to court documents, Anthony J. Goose was driving without a license and had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.123 when he backed his SUV over the girl. Goose is being held in the Cass County Jail.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the incident on Sunday afternoon on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township southeast of Walker. The criminal complaint in the case says Goose rolled over the girl with his left rear tire and then struck garbage at the end of the driveway.

Witnesses reported Goose initially fled the scene but he later returned and admitted and sheriff’s deputies that he had been drinking peppermint schnapps.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Toddler Struck and Killed Outside Walker Home By Driver Who Left Scene

Pierz Man Dies After Falling Out of Boat on Leech Lake

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Reports Multiple Incidents Over the Weekend

Two Arrested After Over 20 Grams of Fentanyl Found in Bemidji Hotel Search

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.