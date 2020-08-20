Walker Man Arrested After A Hit And Run, Victim With Life-Threatening Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Deputies arrested the driver who ran over a 60-year-old man in Walker yesterday that caused the victim to have serious life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, on Wednesday August 19th, at 2:26 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a person had been run over by a vehicle at the Orton’s Y Mart Convenience Store in Turtle Lake Township, in rural Walker MN.

When deputies arrived at the scene they saw several individuals providing medical aid to a 60-year-old man of Walker MN, that had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses described the

vehicle and stated that it left the scene after running the victim over. Medical aid was provided and

the victim was transported to a Fargo, ND hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle believed to be involved in rural Turtle Lake Township. The driver was identified as Merrill Cloud, age 48 of Walker. Cloud was arrested on numerous charges and was

transported to the Cass County Detention Center. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

