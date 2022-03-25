Walker, Hackensack Recognized for Work at Protecting Drinking Water Sources

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Rural Water Association jointly recognize public water systems that demonstrate outstanding commitment to protecting drinking water sources. This year, both the cities of Walker and Hackensack were recognized.

The Dave Neiman Source Water Protection Award comes in two categories, one for large systems and the other for small systems, and there is one winner chosen for each category along with finalists. The winner for small systems for 2021 was the city of Walker, and Hackensack was named as a finalist, along with Big Falls and Keewatin.

MDH Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan commended both Hackensack and Walker and stated that through their initiatives and strategic partnerships, Walker and Hackensack became leaders and fine examples for other communities in the state as they seek to safeguard their sources of drinking water.

