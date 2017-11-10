DONATE

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Hosts Veteran’s Day Celebration

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 10 2017
It’s a celebration of sacrifice and dedication to United States of America.“Today we honor and celebrate our veterans who have served in all branches of the military,” said Janelle Johnson the program organizer.

Many local veterans came out the celebration today, including Robert who served in the Marine Corps from 1989-1995.

“Whether they have been in combat or not. It’s a great day to remember everybody that’s ever been in the armed services and remember what they sacrificed for everyone in our country,” said Robert Landerville a Veteran.

Preschool through 12th graders were able to have a learning experience outside of the classroom today.

“I think it’s great for the kids to see what our veterans have done,” Landerville said.

“This school has taken an active part in honoring our service men and women,” Johnson said.

It’s a theme that lasts all year long with the display of their Wall of Honor.

All of the names on the Wall of Honor are WHA alumni who at one time have served our country.

“It’s something that is very meaningful to me because I do plan on enlisting one day. A lot of my family has been very much in the military so I guess following in their footsteps makes me proud,” said Nicholas Michaud a WHA High School senior.

For another senior at WHA high school, today is also about pride.

“We have the drum line with the Native Americans and it’s so cool to see the two cultures enjoy and respect each other and I think it’s cool for the communities to be as one,” said Micah Link a senior at WHA High School.

It’s a day that unites Americans to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The veterans are a community that I think a lot of people tend to not show much appreciation to and that’s one thing I wanted to focus on today was the appreciation to the veterans, because I don’t think enough people do,” Michaud said.

Whether it is a friend or family member…remember to thank a veteran.

 

