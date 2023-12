Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

W-H-A welcomed Nevis to the Wolves’ den on Friday and beat them 71-70. The Wolves remain undefeated, while the Tigers drop their first of the season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today