Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ B-Ball Follows Up 1st Ever State Appearance in 2024 with Return Trip in 2025

It’s déjà vu for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ basketball, as they won their second consecutive Section 5A title last week over Braham, punching their ticket to the state tournament. Last year, the Wolves went to the state tourney for the first time in program history, and while the road to get back wasn’t easy, it was certainly worth the fight and the opportunity that comes with it.

But Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s dream of a return trip to the Class A state tournament was in peril. After trailing by as many as 14 points, they climbed all the way back to pull within three, when senior guard Avery Morrison hit a triple to tie the game and send it to overtime. With just under 10 seconds to play, the teams were tied again, and it was Wolves’ senior guard Aubrey Morrison who came up clutch with the game-winning bucket.

“I mean, I was thinking, ‘I’m going to score the ball,'” laughed Aubrey. “It’s just really nice to have such a good support system, too, because they believe in me so I can believe in myself. I would not have been able to have done it without my coaches, my teammates, everyone.”

The moment and the game were a microcosm of who the Wolves are.

“They hang in there against teams that, you know, maybe are better than us, but they play hard the whole game,” said co-head coach Jim Lien. “And that’s the result. The success is there.”

In addition to that success, they are hoping the experience from last year’s trip will carry over when they try to win their first-ever game at the state tournament.

“It’ll help our nerves out for sure,” said senior forward Ava Welk. “We kind of know the deal and what to expect, so I think we’ll be even more ready this year.”

“Obviously, it’s very cool playing there at Williams Arena,” added junior forward Makenna Oelschlager. “But now we know the gym and we all want it, so we’re going to keep working for it.”

The Wolves will have their work cut out for them. W-H-A was given the eight seed and will play reigning state champ Goodhue, the top seed, in the quarterfinals.

“Whether you’re the first seed or eight seed, it doesn’t matter anymore. Everybody’s goal is to win the state championship,” said co-head coach Pat Richter. “We’re just looking for a good match-up. And of course, we’ll be rested. They’re going to be rested. So we’re just going to give it everything we’ve got and let it play out.”

The Class A state tournament begins on Thursday. Tip-off between Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Goodhue will be at 11 a.m. in Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.