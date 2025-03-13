Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ B-Ball Falls to Goodhue in Class A Quarterfinals

One year removed from making history with their first trip to the state tournament, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ basketball is back for more.

Last season, the Wolves fell in the quarterfinals to Mountain Iron-Buhl, so this season, they were hoping to make a little more history by getting their first win. But to do so, they needed to pull off a big upset on Thursday at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota.

W-H-A came in as the 8-seed and was taking on reigning champ and top-seeded Goodhue in the Class A quarterfinal on Thursday. They fell 76-47.

The Wolves came into the match-up averaging 71 points per game, but they just couldn’t find their rhythm offensively.

“They’re obviously a good team,” said senior guard Aubrey Morrison of Goodhue after the game. “We just battled, and we didn’t hit all the shots we’d hoped we hit. And, you know, we’re just going to look forward to tomorrow.”

“I think it’s tough coming in as the 8-seed playing the 1-seed,” added senior guard Avery Morrison. “I think we did an OK job trying to battle, but we’ve always dreamed of making it to the state tourney since we’ve been playing together since elementary. So it’s just a, such a great feeling to get the opportunity to play here. Even if you win or lose, it’s still really cool.

Despite the loss, the Wolves still have a chance to improve on last year’s finish as consolation runner-up. They’ve got Cromwell-Wright in the consolation semifinals on Friday, March 14th at 10 a.m.