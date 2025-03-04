Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ B-Ball Eyeing 2nd Straight Section Title, Trip to State

Last year, for the first time in school history, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ basketball made it to the Class A state tournament. The Wolves, who returned everyone from last season’s roster, are just two wins away from a repeat appearance in the state tourney.

“That’s our main goal,” said senior Adyson Kurtz. “Last year it was really cool, but to end my [senior] season like that would be better. I think [right now] we’re running the court well, just fluid with what we run.”

“I think we’re playing pretty good,” added senior Britta Rand. “We take one game at a time. And we all want it pretty badly so that’s a big part of it.”

“We’re real big on team chemistry,” she continued. “We’ve been playing together since we were really young, so we’re best friends – we love to play basketball together.”

Similar to last year, Aubrey Morrison leads the team in scoring, and earlier this season she broke the girls’ school record for career points. Her sister Avery joined the 1,000-point club not long after. But the Wolves know it will take more than points to win the 5A section title and punch their return ticket to state.

“We’re going to have to rebound. That is probably the biggest one,” said Aubrey Morrison. “And then defensively, just staying together, working together, and pushing the ball in transition. But really, defending is the biggest thing.”

“In our first two playoff games, we came out really strong and I think we all really want it,” added Avery Morrison. “I think we’re where we should be right now, but I think our motivation is going to grow, so hopefully we keep getting better.”

“We got to focus on [Bertha-Hewitt],” said Ava Welk. “They’re a tough game. It was pretty close with them last year, and we just got to focus on that one.”

“If we win,” she continued, “then we really got to study up Braham or Upsala. Whoever it is, so, we know what it takes and we’re going to bring it.”

A win over Bertha-Hewitt on Tuesday would solidify W-H-A’s second consecutive 5A West subsection title. Last year, the Wolves defeated Braham in the Section 5A Championship game.