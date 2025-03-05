Mar 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ B-Ball Downs Bertha-Hewitt in Section 5A Semifinal

We’ve passed the midway point of the girls’ basketball section tournaments, with champions to be crowned by week’s end and tickets to be punched for state.

In Section 5A on Tuesday night, top-seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was back in the semis taking on 2-seed Bertha-Hewitt at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. It was the two teams’ first meeting since the Wolves ended the Bears’ season in last year’s quarterfinal game.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley downed Bertha-Hewitt 78-51, where the Wolves had four different players in double digits. They’ll face Braham on Friday night for a chance to make a second straight trip to the Class A state tournament.

