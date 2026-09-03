Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Football Adapting to Adversity Ahead of 2026 Season

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football is kicking off their season with perennial powerhouse Mahnomen-Waubun, but the Thunderbirds aren’t the birds giving the Wolves a headache ahead of their home opener tomorrow evening.

An osprey, a migratory bird, is causing migraines for the Wolves after a pair built their nest atop one of the light poles at W-H-A’s Ostlund Field. And since the osprey is federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, its nest cannot be moved and the lights for the stadium cannot be turned on until the birds and their young vacate their summer home.

That means no night games for the Wolves until further notice.

“It’s a little disappointing,” said senior quarterback and captain Matthew Koch. “I mean, every kid lives for Friday night lights, and so to have to play on a Thursday night at 5 o’clock isn’t the most ideal [situation], but we don’t really think about it. It’s just another game at another time. So, it doesn’t really change much for us.”

Maybe that’s because the added adversity is small compared to the fact that the Wolves graduated over half their starting lineup from a year ago.

“It’s just one more thing in the way,” said defensive end and captain Isaac Idstrom. “I think it’s going to be OK, though. We’re going to make it work here even if it’s on Thursday night. We don’t need the lights to perform, and I think it’s going to be great either way.”

The team performing is filled with underclassmen, but what they lack in age, they make up for in other ways.

“They have a ton of heart and they’re aggressive, but we always can get better and execution and just technique,” said head coach Aaron Pfeiffer. “So, I think they’re going to be a good group. They just need a little more time.”

“We worry about being physical, but we proved at [our] scrimmage that we’re a physical team,” said senior linebacker and captain Levi Meschke. “We’re gonna fly around and make some hits. We don’t got the size, but we got the speed in us.”

The Wolves will put that all to the test against Mahnomen-Waubun in their season opener Thursday, Sep. 3 at 5 p.m.

“They’re going to come in here, play hard football, but no matter what, it’s going to make you a better team regardless of the outcome, because you got to play at that level,” said Meschke.

Idstrom added, “We’re going to be playing smart and playing low and shooting off the ball, and that’s our plan.”

“They’re going to be tough, I can’t lie about that,” quipped Koch. “But I like our group and I like the way we’re standing right now.”