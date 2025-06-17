Jun 17, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Boys’ Golf 1st School Program Ever to Win State Title

When Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ golf lifted the Class A State Championship trophy last Wednesday, they became the first team in school history to do so.

After the state meet, the boys all scattered for the summer, but we did manage to track down a few at the golf course (shocking, we know!) to hear their thoughts on the monumental victory. Even after a week, though, they still had trouble finding words to describe the achievement.

“I don’t know,” admitted senior Mike Dascalos. “It feels pretty cool. It’s kind of insane to think about that, that we’re the first, you know?”

“But, I think we earned it,” he continued. “We worked really hard through the past few years. I mean, we’re out here from sunrise ’til sunset every day, practicing every summer. So, to finally win with these guys is the pinnacle of a high school sport; it feels pretty good.”

“We really wanted it the last couple of years,” said senior Lake Elling. “Putting in so much effort with these guys, just going out on random days and playing with them, it felt so good to finally take home a win with them and be able to say that, in [Walker-Hackensack-Akeley] history, we were the first ones to do it as a team.”

The Wolves had finished as state runners-up the past two seasons, but this group finally found a way to get over that hump.

w h a 2025 golf champions resize

Pictured from left to right: Assistant Coach Jeremy Medina, Junior Maverick Reed, Senior Lake Elling, Sophomore Logan Felton, Sophomore Gus Pedersen, Senior Parker Brock, Senior Mike Dascalos, Head Coach Carrie Johnson. (Contributed)

