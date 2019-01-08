Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Boys Basketball Off to Hot Start

AJ Feldman
Jan. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

The Wolves are one of the more experienced teams in the area with seven seniors on their roster, four of whom are in the starting lineup.

“We’ve been playing with each other since 2nd grade,” says senior Cole Nelson. “We have good chemistry and we can lead pretty well.”

The team is led by first-year head coach Darin Schultz, who was an assistant the past two years. After some few growing pains, the team has hit their stride.

“The transition has been a little tough, I think, but we got used to it after a few games,” says Nelson. “He’s a good coach, we all like him.”

“We play a lot faster with our new coach,” says junior Cole Rasmussen. “We try to emphasize defense more, box-out, etc.”

Schultz says what he enjoys the most about coaching the team is being able to impact his players both on and off the court.

“Just being able to see our kids grow and knowing that I have a lot to do with that both as a player and as people individually in the community,” says Shultz. “That’s probably been a really rewarding time so far this year.”

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s strength is their size, but as teams have caught on to their post play, the team says they’ll find new ways to beat opposing defenses.

“We’re going to have to start adjusting to what teams do to us. It’s not going to be as easy just to throw it inside anymore,” says Schultz. “We’re going to have to find different ways to help our team score and our guards are going to have a big part to do with that.”

The Wolves’ schedule is about to ramp up in difficulty, a good test if the team wants to push past the second of the section playoff, where they’ve lost each of the past three years.

“I think we need to just stick together over the whole season,” says Nelson. “We’ve kind of fallen apart in the past few years, I think, and this team can really stick together and come through and get higher than we have been.”

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Portage Brewing Owners Focus On Rebuilding After Sunday Fire

Portage Brewing In Walker Suffers Severe Damage in Fire

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Enjoying Perfect Start to Season

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Mahnomen/Waubun

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: The Brainerd Warrior Fishing Team

Head coach of the Brainerd Warrior fishing team joins us to discuss the programs history and the opportunities it offers for area students. Also
Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: The Brainerd Warrior Fishing Team

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Lakeland Currents: Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Backroads: Mel Hunt

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd School District

Posted on Dec. 21 2018

Backroads: Tate McLane

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.