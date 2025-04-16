Apr 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Baseball Shuts Out Pine River-Backus at Home

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Lakeview Liquor Easter

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Lacrosse Beats St. Cloud to Get 1st Win of Season

Education & Government

Bemidji State, NTC Announce Launch of New Esports Program for 2026

Sports

Bemidji State Football Spring 2025 Outlook: Gang Green Defense Finds Success in Spring

Sports

Warroad’s Slukynsky Brothers Win Men’s Hockey National Title at Western Michigan