Walker Fire Department Adds New Truck to Their Station

The Walker Fire Department recently added a new truck to their station that will help their firefighters tackle fires more efficiently and effectively.

There are currently 24 firefighters at the department that volunteer their time and duty to their community. As a volunteer fire station, it’s crucial to keep up recruitment along with efficient equipment.

Thanks to taxpayers and community matched funds from Sourcewell, the fire department was able to purchase a new truck. Firefighter Chris Efta said this truck has a top mount enclosed pump panel area where firefighters can run water pumps within a safe and a warm area inside the truck. The vehicle also has a compressed air foam system that uses foam and water to put out more fire, as well as an iPad that literally runs the truck.

Whether it’s a fire call, medical emergency, woodland call, structure fire, or even a car accident, this truck can be used to help people that are in need much quicker.

The Walker Fire Department is currently working on upgrading other assets to their station to provide up-to-date equipment and vehicles for their crew.

