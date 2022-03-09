Lakeland PBS

Walker Fire Department Adds New Truck to Their Station

Emma HudziakMar. 8 2022

The Walker Fire Department recently added a new truck to their station that will help their firefighters tackle fires more efficiently and effectively.

There are currently 24 firefighters at the department that volunteer their time and duty to their community. As a volunteer fire station, it’s crucial to keep up recruitment along with efficient equipment.

Thanks to taxpayers and community matched funds from Sourcewell, the fire department was able to purchase a new truck. Firefighter Chris Efta said this truck has a top mount enclosed pump panel area where firefighters can run water pumps within a safe and a warm area inside the truck. The vehicle also has a compressed air foam system that uses foam and water to put out more fire, as well as an iPad that literally runs the truck.

Whether it’s a fire call, medical emergency, woodland call, structure fire, or even a car accident, this truck can be used to help people that are in need much quicker.

The Walker Fire Department is currently working on upgrading other assets to their station to provide up-to-date equipment and vehicles for their crew.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,457 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

18 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 908 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Hundreds Rally at State Capitol in Support of Ukraine

Minnesota Now Out of COVID-19 “Caution” Threshold for Case Positivity

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.