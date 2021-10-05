Walker DNR Fisheries Stock Annual Fall Fingerlings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, the Walker DNR fisheries were given just under 3,000 walleye fingerlings from one of their contact vendors that were released in Lower Ten Mile Lake as a portion of the fall stocking for this year.

Most of the lakes are on an every-other-year schedule, while a handful of lakes are on an annual schedule for stocking. Doug Schultz, Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor, says, “one of the main concerns is stocking too many mouths on what the forage can support.”

Due to the complexity of fingerling production, the eggs are given to contract vendors by the DNR fisheries and are then raised in ponds by those contract vendors. Once the fingerlings are ready for release, they will go back to the DNR fisheries for inspection.

The fish are inspected to make sure they’re not only healthy, but to ensure that they are from the lake that was discussed. This is done by taking scales from the fish for DNA testing.

If anyone would like more information on fingerling stocking, they can visit the Walker area fisheries website.

