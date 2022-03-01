Lakeland PBS

Walker Community Hits the Ice for 3rd Annual Leech Lake Frostfest

Emma HudziakFeb. 28 2022

Several hundred people filled the shores of Leech Lake this past Saturday for the 3rd annual Leech Lake Frostfest, where they enjoyed live music, craft beers, snow golf, and many other fun activities. This year’s event sold more tickets than ever before.

Both adults and kids were welcome to join in on a 9-hole golf course that was set up out on the lake, provided by Tianna Country Club of Walker. Those who were 21 years of age and up were also welcome to stop by the brewers’ tents located on the golf course to taste test homebrews for the homebrew competition.

Other activities included live music by The Soul Shack and The Salty Dogs, outdoor fat tire bike rides provided by Ardent Bicycles, and even horseback rides offered by one of the beneficiaries of the event, Jack Pine Stables.

Tianna Country Club GM Carrie Johnson, and Green Scene owner Erin Haefele both expressed that this years family-fun event was not just to bring excitement to the people of Walker, but to also support its community. Proceeds from this event went to both Jack Pine Stables as well as Deep Portage Learning Center.

By — Emma Hudziak

