Walker Comes Up With a Plan to Replace Eelpout Festival

Over the years, the International Eelpout Festival held annually on Minnesota’s third-largest lake drew thousands of people to Walker. But the cancellation of the festival shocked not only the community, but everyone else involved in the planning. Reporter Malaak Khattab has more on how the city is adjusting.

Chase on the Lake will host a Frozen Block Party to replace the festival, a three-day event that will be held February 21st to 23rd. Organizers hope the Koozie Initiative will help maintain clean-up on the lake.

Koozies can be purchased online or at Chase on the Lake in Walker. All proceeds go towards Conservation Minnesota.

