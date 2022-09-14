Walker Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 30th Annual Ethnic Fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Walker celebrated food, music, and culture this past Saturday during its 30th annual Ethnic Fest. Hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this community gathering saw people of all ages and experiences recognize the diversity of northern Minnesota.

For 30 years, Ethnic Fest has celebrated the cultural melting pot that both America and northern Minnesota can be. Despite not being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participation and attendance at the event has only grown.

Different musical stylings around Walker were showcased on three different stages, with one being dedicated solely to Native American performances.

Local organizations came together for this festival to recognize the people who make up their community. Some also gave back by fundraising for any future endeavors of any Walker area citizen.

For more information on upcoming events in Walker, you can visit the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

