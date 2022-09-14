Lakeland PBS

Walker Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 30th Annual Ethnic Fest

Mary BalstadSep. 14 2022

Walker celebrated food, music, and culture this past Saturday during its 30th annual Ethnic Fest. Hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this community gathering saw people of all ages and experiences recognize the diversity of northern Minnesota.

For 30 years, Ethnic Fest has celebrated the cultural melting pot that both America and northern Minnesota can be. Despite not being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participation and attendance at the event has only grown.

Different musical stylings around Walker were showcased on three different stages, with one being dedicated solely to Native American performances.

Local organizations came together for this festival to recognize the people who make up their community. Some also gave back by fundraising for any future endeavors of any Walker area citizen.

For more information on upcoming events in Walker, you can visit the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Confidence Learning Center Holding Camp Sale to Raise Money for Programs

Over $64,000 Raised to Help Family of Injured Brainerd Football Player

Brainerd Football Player Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Head Injury in Game

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Holds Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.