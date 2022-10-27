Walker Area Pastor John Dainsberg Dies Unexpectedly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Laporte and Walker communities are mourning the unexpected death of a local pastor.

Pastor John Dainsberg, 60, died at his home on Monday, Oct. 17. Dainsberg was a pastor at Calvary Church in Walker.

He was also a popular fishing guide in the area and was an educated volunteer for five years with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in the Division of Fish and Wildlife.

According to his obituary, Dainsberg died serving his family, with his work jacket on and with dirt on his hands.

A gathering of friends and family for Dainsberg will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., when his memorial service starts, this Sunday, Oct. 30 at Calvary Church in Walker. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

A live stream will be available on the Calvary Church website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today