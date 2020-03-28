Walker Area Food Shelf Offering Curbside Pick-up to Minimize Person-to-Person Contact

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Walker Area Food Shelf has announced revised food distributions methods to prevent the continual spread of the coronavirus. The food shelf will be open an additional day this month on March 31st to offer curbside pick-up.

Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, and management encourages recipients to carpool to prevent long lines. Income guidelines will be waived to ensure everyone who needs food can get it. Private food donations are urgently needed, and food can be brought to the Walker Area Food Shelf each Tuesday from 11 to 3 PM.

