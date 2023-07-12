Lakeland PBS

Walker Angler’s Body Found in Leech Lake

Justin OthoudtJul. 12 2023

The body of a 71 year-old Walker fisherman was found near Sucker Bay, located in Leech Lake.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, July 10th, an angler had reportedly been fishing on Leech Lake and hadn’t returned to his residence in Walker.

Deputies began their search from land, air, and water in order to locate the missing fisherman, which resulted in his boat being located on the eastern shore of Sucker Bay at approximately 8:18 p.m. The shore was subsequently searched, but the fisherman was not located.

The search then continued on the morning of July 11th, and at approximately 6:32 p.m. the man’s body was located in Leech Lake near Sucker Bay.

At this time, an autopsy is scheduled for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the release, the search was aided by Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakes Area Diving Team, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

By — Justin Othoudt

