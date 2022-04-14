Walker and Hackensack Recently Recognized for Efforts to Protect Drinking Water Sources

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The cities of Walker and Hackensack were both recently recognized by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association for their efforts in protecting their drinking water sources for their communities. The City of Walker took home the Dave Neiman Source Water Protection Award, with Hackensack named as a finalist.

Every year, the Department of Health and the MRWA partner together to recognize public water systems that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to protecting their drinking water sources by preventing contaminants from getting into drinking water.

The Dave Neiman award is split into two categories, one for small systems and one for large systems. The finalists in the running for small systems were the cities of Big Falls, Hackensack, and Keewatin. The winner of this year’s Source Water Protection Award for 2022 went to the City of Walker.

MDH Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan commended the city. “Through its initiatives and strategic partnerships, the city of Walker has become a leader and fine example for other communities in the state as they seek to safeguard their sources of drinking water.”

MRWA Source Water Protection Specialist Mike Strodtman said that both Walker and Hackensack engaged in strategic activities to preserve the quality of their drinking water by identifying and addressing storm water threats to the source. Walker had secured grant funding for security, generators, and maintenance, as well as made a helpful contribution to the state Pathogen Project.

Though the winners for the 2022 Source Water Protection Award have already been selected, MDH Source Water Protection Planner Chris Parthun said that both the cities of Walker and Hackensack could be eligible for the award in 2023 if nominated again.

