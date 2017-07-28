DONATE

Walker American Legion Post 134 Takes A Ride For College Scholarships

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 27 2017
The Walker American Legion Post 134 supports their fallen comrades. Riders from all over the state gathered for the kickoff of a Legacy Run where donations benefit the American Legion Legacy scholarships.

“College scholarships for children of any military person, who’s died in the military since 9/11 or anyone who’s 50 or more percent disabled since 9/11,” said Legacy Run Chairman Steve Hoopman.

For Hoopman, it’s a no-brainer why they do this.

“If you can’t support veterans and their families, then you’re not American,” said Hoopman. “It’s very important that we support our veterans and their families as well.”

Fifty-five students will each receive nearly $20,000. Although their parents are no longer present, the hope is that these children know they’re not forgotten.

“This shows that there are other people out there that still care for them, will care for them and it’s also a thank-you,” said Walker American Legion Rider Director Gary Kennedy” It’s a thank-you to those that gave the ultimate.”

This is the eighth year for the Legacy Run and about 40 riders will head out tomorrow morning where they’ll make stops in Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes along the way.

“We’ll stop at Fergus Falls at a Minnesota Veterans Home, visit some veterans and we’re going to Long Prairie and ending up in Willmar tomorrow night,” said Hoopman.

The Walker American Legion had a goal to raise just $15,000 – and they doubled it with $30,000.

