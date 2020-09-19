Lakeland PBS

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bemidji Sees Changes for 2020

Betsy Melin — Sep. 19 2020

On Saturday, September 19th, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Bemidji. But this year will look a little different from years past.

Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across the Bemidji area. Also, the opening ceremony will be held virtually and delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets, and computers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can visit their website at act.alz.org/bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

