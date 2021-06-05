Lakeland PBS

Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Being Held in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 4 2021

The annual walk is a way for participants to donate and raise awareness to support those with hearing loss.

The walk is virtual this year, meaning anyone can walk wherever they choose to raise awareness to the issue. However, those who would like to participate in a group setting can join the Bemidji Lions Club on Saturday, June 5 at 10 AM.

The walk will start at Paul Bunyan Park and head to Diamond Point Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Receives Feedback on Money-Saving Efforts

In Focus: Local Bemidji Band Debuts Show Inspired by the Cello

Bemidji to Enact Lawn Watering Restrictions

257 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.