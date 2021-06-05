Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Being Held in Bemidji
The annual walk is a way for participants to donate and raise awareness to support those with hearing loss.
The walk is virtual this year, meaning anyone can walk wherever they choose to raise awareness to the issue. However, those who would like to participate in a group setting can join the Bemidji Lions Club on Saturday, June 5 at 10 AM.
The walk will start at Paul Bunyan Park and head to Diamond Point Park.
