Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Being Held in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The annual walk is a way for participants to donate and raise awareness to support those with hearing loss.

The walk is virtual this year, meaning anyone can walk wherever they choose to raise awareness to the issue. However, those who would like to participate in a group setting can join the Bemidji Lions Club on Saturday, June 5 at 10 AM.

The walk will start at Paul Bunyan Park and head to Diamond Point Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today