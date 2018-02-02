Walk or Snowshoe By Candlelight at Lake Bemidji State Park

On February 10, Minnesota State Parks and Trails will host more than 30 candlelight events, including at Lake Bemidji State Park. You can either hike or snowshoe with stars overhead and candles flickering in the snow from 6-9 p.m.

According to a press release, “Candlelight brings out winter’s soft side,” said Erika Rivers, director of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. “The flickering light against snow creates an unforgettable experience. An evening walk becomes so much more on a candle-lit trail aided by light from the moon and stars.”

The 1.5-mile trail starts and ends at the visitor center and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages. Snowshoes can be rented or checked out at the park on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 218-308-2300 in advance to confirm the availability of equipment. At the end of the trail there will be hot cocoa or cider near a bonfire. The event may be cancelled or changed due to severe weather.

Just a reminder that a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, you can save time by getting one in advance. Visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations, log in (or create an account), click on “entry permit,” select a duration of “one-day” ($7) or “year-round” ($35), and continue as directed. You’ll receive an email with a permit that can be printed and displayed in your vehicle during your visit.