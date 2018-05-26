Walk For Hope And Peace Finishes Trek In Bemidji

A 330-mile journey came to an end on Friday in Bemidji where a walk for hope and peace concluded.

The walk was put together by kyong juhn, whose mother escaped from North Korea by walking 330 miles to South Korea during the Korean War in the 1950s. The Veterans for Peace Organization partnered with the walk to help spread juhn’s message. In light of current events, the walk symbolizes that hope and peace will happen between America and North Korea.

juhn is an artist and photographer, and she also documented and photographed her journey from Rochester to Bemidji.