Walk! Bike! Fun! Is Training Educators About Bike Safety

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 10 2017
Local educators hit the streets peddling today in order to learn bike safety to implement in their classroom. The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is launching their new bike fleet received through the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

The hands-on training teaches safety skills and tips for walking and biking. The Walk! Bike! Fun! curriculum is designed for physical education and health teachers throughout the state of Minnesota.

The new bike fleet has already been used at some local schools including Baxter and Riverside Elementary. Nick Mason the Bike Alliance of Minnesota Deputy Director is excited to get the teachers the tools they need to bring a safe biking experience to the students.

