Walk A Mile In Her Shoes
As many will realize, it is not easy walking in some women’s shoes let alone high heels. Which is why this event gets the community talking about something that’s difficult to talk about: sexualized violence.
The main goal and idea of the event is to help men better understand and appreciate women’s experiences, thus changing perspectives, helping improve gender relationships and decreasing the potential for violence.
This event consists of individuals and teams of men and women willing and able to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place. We are all working together in raising donations and walking one mile in high heel shoes at a time (if able).
All Genders and all ages are invited to the Brainerd Lakes Area’s 14th Annual walk. It takes place August 27th from (10AM-2PM) at Mills Ford – 14858 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter, MN 56425.
All proceeds from this event benefits Sexual Assault Services Inc. (SAS), located in Brainerd, Minnesota. SAS serves Crow Wing County and surrounding areas.
• Crisis intervention
• Advocacy during medical and legal procedures
• Assistance in filing Harassment and Protection Orders
• Information and referral to external services
• Support Groups
• Professional training on the nature and scope of sexual violence, and community prevention education
If you cannot attend the walk, you may choose to become a sponsor by sending a financial donation made payable to: SAS WAM to the address listed below or contribute by donating a new item(s) for our silent auction.
Sexual Assault Services
Attn: WAM
600 NW 5th Street Suite B.
Brainerd, MN 56401
How to Register: Register online at https://www.sasmn.org/wam
OR mail your paper application to the above address. (Register by August 10, 2022, to guarantee your shirt size)
For additional information or to arrange a donation please contact breonna@sasmn.org
